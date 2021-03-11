EU regulator backs AstraZeneca shots after Denmark suspension

Europe's drugs regulator backed the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying its benefits outweighed the risks, after Denmark paused its use following reports of blood clot formation in some who had been vaccinated.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which called the suspension a precautionary measure, said there was no indication at present that vaccination had caused those conditions and the vaccine can continue to be administered while its safety committee investigates the cases of blood clot formations.

