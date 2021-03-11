Left Menu

UK COVID-19 death toll passes 125,000

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:39 IST
Britain's official death toll from COVID-19 has passed 125,000, official data showed on Thursday, another grim milestone for the country which has recorded the highest number of deaths from the disease in Europe.

There were 181 further deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, figures showed, taking the total tally to 125,168, while 6,753 new cases were also reported.

The total number of people receiving a first vaccine dose rose to over 23 million from approximately 22.6 million.

