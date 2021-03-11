Left Menu

Maha: Two health officials test COVID-19 postive after 2nd vaccine dose

However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.When their samples were examined, they tested positive for the infection, the official said.Another health official at a government hospital in Ambad town also tested coronavirus positive, he added.Additional civil surgeon Padmaja Saraf said it takes around 42 days for the antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.One must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols even after taking both the doses of the vaccine, she said.Meanwhile, the district reported 204 new cases on Thursday.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:11 IST
Maha: Two health officials test COVID-19 postive after 2nd vaccine dose
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jalna, Mar 11 (PTI)Two health department officials have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Thursday.

These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

''When their samples were examined, they tested positive for the infection,'' the official said.

Another health official at a government hospital in Ambad town also tested coronavirus positive, he added.

Additional civil surgeon Padmaja Saraf said it takes around 42 days for the antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

''One must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols even after taking both the doses of the vaccine,'' she said.

Meanwhile, the district reported 204 new cases on Thursday. Of them, Jalna town recorded 139.

The district has recorded 17,417 cases till now and 15,712 people have recovered from the infection, while 407 others have died, the officials said.

The district's COVID-19 death rate is 2.37 per cent, while the recovery rate is 90.22 per cent.

There are 1,297 active cases in the district.

In view of increasing cases, district collector Ravindra Binwade had announced restrictions from March 11 to 31.

As per the order issued late on Wednesday night, all shops and other such commercial establishments, except grocery shops, medical shops and vegetables markets, will remain shut during this period.

Shops of essential commodities, vegetable shops in area under municipal councils and nagar panchayats can operate only till 7 pm.

Swimming pools, gyms will also remain closed, while only 20 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies in function halls, it said.

Hotels and restaurants will remain closed while parcel services will be allowed.

There is a ban on religious, political, cultural, social gatherings and rallies in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal wi...

France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are higher than the risks, Veran said at the ...

Soccer-Real's Ramos defends referees and VAR

Spains referees found an unlikely ally in the form of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who said on Thursday that players should show an understanding about the difficulties of the officials job. Ramoss comments came after Atletico Madrid w...

Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs

In the wake of the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt, the Election Commission has asked the state administration to be more cautious while planning for security arrangements for high-profile VVIPs when they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021