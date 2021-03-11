Left Menu

Brazil hospitals pushed to limit as COVID-19 death toll soars

Hospitals in Brazil's main cities are reaching capacity, health officials have warned, as the country recorded the world's highest COVID-19 death toll over the past week, triggering tighter restrictions on Thursday in its most populous state.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:20 IST
Brazil hospitals pushed to limit as COVID-19 death toll soars
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hospitals in Brazil's main cities are reaching capacity, health officials have warned, as the country recorded the world's highest COVID-19 death toll over the past week, triggering tighter restrictions on Thursday in its most populous state. Intensive care wards for treating COVID-19 patients have reached critical occupancy levels over 90% in 15 of 27 state capitals, according to biomedical center Fiocruz.

In Porto Alegre, the largest city in southern Brazil, there are no free intensive care units (ICUs), and occupancy has also hit 100% in two other state capitals, Fiocruz reported. The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a record 2,286 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as new infections rose by 79,876.

With more than 270,000 deaths, Brazil's pandemic death toll over the past year trails only the United States. But over the past week, Brazil has averaged more than 1,600 deaths per day, ahead of some 1,400 in the United States, where the outbreak has ebbed. As President Jair Bolsonaro rails against lockdowns and urges Brazilians out of their homes, governors and mayors have struggled to enforce restrictions, often pleading in vain with a population inured to the rising tide of the epidemic.

Brazil's two most populous cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday moved to tighten measures as their hospitals struggled with a second wave of the virus, spurred by a more contagious variant that emerged in the Amazon region. While Europe and the United States ramp up vaccinations and bring down their caseloads, Brazil's federal government is off to a slow start, with only 2% of the 210 million Brazilians fully inoculated so far.

In the nation's capital Brasilia, which is under a nighttime curfew, public hospital ICU wards are 97% full and private ones are at 99%, forcing the city to again set up field hospitals as it had during a peak in cases last year. On Thursday, Sao Paulo Governor João Doria announced a "new stage" of restrictions to enforce social distancing, arguing it is now the only weapon against the spread of the virus.

They include a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., the suspension of religious services and sports events, including soccer matches, and people not being allowed to use beaches and parks. "This is a tough, unpopular decision. No governor wants to stop the economic activities in their state," Doria said in a video.

The state of Sao Paulo, home to some 44 million people, is currently allowing only essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies to receive shoppers. The Sao Paulo health secretary said hospitals in more than half of the state's municipalities are full.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal wi...

France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are higher than the risks, Veran said at the ...

Soccer-Real's Ramos defends referees and VAR

Spains referees found an unlikely ally in the form of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who said on Thursday that players should show an understanding about the difficulties of the officials job. Ramoss comments came after Atletico Madrid w...

Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs

In the wake of the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt, the Election Commission has asked the state administration to be more cautious while planning for security arrangements for high-profile VVIPs when they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021