COVID-19: Over 29,000 people vaccinated on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 29,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, including 14,838 senior citizens, according to official data.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,683 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Wednesday, 30,940 people had received shots, according to official data.

On Thursday, the number fell to 29,441, as per data shared by the health department.

Two cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Thursday, second doses were given to 7,675 people, officials said, adding, 2,641 frontline workers and 1,604 healthcare workers got their first shots.

