France's COVID ICU figures on the rise again, close to 4,000

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French health ministry said on Thursday the number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 went up by 74, to 3,922, the highest for three and a half months.

There were 265 new deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 89,830, the seventh-highest in the world, versus a seven-day daily moving average of 285.

The number of cases went up by 27,166, at 3.990 million, the world's sixth highest total, versus 30,303 Wednesday and 25,279 a week ago.

