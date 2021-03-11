Over 23 lakh given coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra so far

The tally of those vaccinated for coronavirus has reached 23,54,261 in Maharashtra, a health official said on Thursday.

As many as 2,28,550 persons -- highest in a day till now -- were vaccinated on Wednesday. The data was compiled on Thursday as many immunization centres were operating till late night, he said.

Of 23,54,261 persons, 3,31,312 have received their second dose while rest are the recipient of the first dose, the official added.

On Wednesday, maximum recipients -- 1,42,148 -- were senior citizens (those above 60), besides 25,715 people in 45 to 60 age group and having co-morbidities.

As many as 7,98,589 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state so far. Of them, 3,03,295 have received their second dose as well.

Similarly, out of 4,71,669 frontline workers who have been vaccinated, 28,017 have received the second dose too. PTI ND KRK KRK

