2,840 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district; 15 patients die

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 2,840 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 4,28,344, a health official said.

The death toll reached 9,356 with 15 patients succumbing to the infection, he said.

''Out of the total number of cases reported during the day, 1,504 were from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has reached 2,13,025,'' the official said, adding that 675 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

With 815 new cases reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there stands at 1,11,515, he added.

