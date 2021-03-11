Daily COVID-19 vaccine coverage on lower side on Thursday due to Shivratri: Health ministry

The daily COVID-19 vaccination coverage was reported to be on the lower side on Thursday on the occasion of Mahashivratri, with 3,89,337 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.60 crore, it said. A total of 2,60,73,517 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm. These include 72,16,759 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 40,48,754 HCWs who have taken the second dose, the ministry said.

A total of 71,16,849 frontline workers (FLWs) have been given the first dose and 6,70,813 FLWs received the second dose.

Besides, 10,21,588 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 59,98,754 beneficiaries more than 60 years old also received the vaccine shots.

''In most of the states, people celebrated Shivratri today. Other than being a gazetted holiday, many people also observed a fast, particularly women, including ANMs, ASHA workers and women vaccinators.

''The daily COVID-19 vaccination coverage is hence reported to be on the lower side today,'' the ministry said.

A total of 3,89,337 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the 55th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of these beneficiaries, 3,20,247 were vaccinated for the first dose and 69,090 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of the vaccine, as per provisional reports, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 3,20,247 beneficiaries include 1,83,878 aged above 60 years and 54,530, aged 45-60 years with comorbidities, the ministry added.

