France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - minister

France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:59 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.
"The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are higher than the risks," Veran said at the goverment's weekly coronavirus briefing.
Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Denmark
- French
- Olivier Veran
- Iceland
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
French minister: Mafia-type gangs likely behind cyber-attacks on hospitals
French nuclear watchdog extends lifespan of EDF's ageing reactors
Firms' climate data reporting is improving, says Norway wealth fund
French minister: Mafia-type gangs likely behind cyber attacks on hospitals
Norway offers 84 exploration blocks in 2021 licensing round