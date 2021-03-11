France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are higher than the risks," Veran said at the goverment's weekly coronavirus briefing.

Advertisement

Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)