COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:02 IST
COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease.

During a weekly briefing, Veran said that if the pandemic continued at its current rhythm in the area, the government would take "the necessary measures" to rein it in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

