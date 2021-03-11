Mexico reports new 6,470 coronavirus cases and 654 more deaths

Mexico reports new 6,470 coronavirus cases and 654 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:09 IST
Mexico has registered 6,470 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,151,028 cases and 193,142 deaths, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
