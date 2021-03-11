Left Menu

Mahashivratri: Devotees visit MP's 2 jyotirlinga temples in large numbers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:24 IST
On the occasion of Mahashivratri, thousands of devotees on Thursday offered prayers at two jyotirlinga temples in Ujjain and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

By 3 pm, around 1.60 lakh devotees had taken 'darshan' of the two jyotirlingas, the trustees of the temples said.

It took average 40 to 50 minutes for each devotee to have darshan at Mahakal temple in the ancient holy city of Ujjain.

Mahakaleshwar temple committee chairman and Collector Ashish Singh said that each devotee was provided a water bottle and mask at the entrance of the temple.

Pre-booking by devotees helped in making arrangements and adhering to the coronavirus protocols.

Another trustee said that 60,000 devotees visited Mahakal temple by 3 pm.

Rao Devendra Singh, a trustee of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir Trust, said that one lakh Hindu believers visited the temple by 3 pm.

He said that COVID-19 protocols were being adhered to strictly.

