Left Menu

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-19 before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:40 IST
Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 mln people against COVID-19 before autumn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people against COVID-19 by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year. Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has so far carried out 10.56 million inoculations, putting it in the upper ranks of major countries in terms of the proportion of its population vaccinated so far.

"If we can vaccinate 50 million of our population before autumn as we plan, the pandemic will no longer be a heavy burden for us," Koca said in a live televised statement on the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case recorded in Turkey. Turkey launched the rollout of COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Jan. 14. Koca has said it aimed to receive 105 million doses of this vaccine by end-May, enough to vaccinate everyone older than 20 twice.

More than 29,000 people have died in Turkey due to COVID-19, health ministry data shows. Koca said 42 of Turkey's provinces were currently assessed to be low and medium-risk areas, while 39 provinces were registered as high or very high-risk areas.

The number of new cases stood at 14,046 on Thursday, falling slightly after an earlier surge to the highest levels since end-2020, according to health ministry data. Koca said on Wednesday the recent rise in cases reflected a faster spread of COVID-19 variations, with more than 40,000 people infected by the variant identified in Britain, and much smaller numbers by those identified in South Africa and Brazil.

On March 2, President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb COVID-19, with a partial reopening of schools, cafes and restaurants. Turkey also eased weekend lockdowns after new cases fell below 10,000 daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...

Drug clan leader testifies he bribed Honduran president with $250,000

A Honduran drug clan leader testified in a New York court on Thursday that he bribed Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez with 250,000 in exchange for ongoing government contracts as well as protection from capture and extradition to t...

Peru prosecutor charges presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering

A Peruvian prosecutor on Thursday charged presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering following a two-year investigation, potentially complicating her candidacy in the home stretch ahead of the April 11 election.Prosecutor Jos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021