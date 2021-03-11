Left Menu

France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca shot, minister says

He said investigations were continuing in France and abroad and added that Britain - which has vaccinated millions with the AstraZeneca shot - advised continuing with it and had not noted large-scale excess risk related to the vaccine. Veran, who is a neurologist, said that for about five million Europeans vaccinated with AstraZeneca, only about 30 people have experienced blood coagulation problems, which is in line with the number of cases one would expect for five million people who had not been vaccinated.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:53 IST
France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca shot, minister says
Representative Image

French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations, despite suspensions in some other European countries, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's shot following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Veran said the French drug safety agency, in line with its European Union counterpart, had advised that there was no reason to suspend injections with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are considered higher than the risks at this point," Veran said at the government's weekly coronavirus briefing. He said investigations were continuing in France and abroad and added that Britain - which has vaccinated millions with the AstraZeneca shot - advised continuing with it and had not noted large-scale excess risk related to the vaccine.

Veran, who is a neurologist, said that for about five million Europeans vaccinated with AstraZeneca, only about 30 people have experienced blood coagulation problems, which is in line with the number of cases one would expect for five million people who had not been vaccinated. "We are looking systematically at each declared case of undesired serious side-effects ... each case is analysed for a link of causality with the vaccination, which so far has not been formally identified," Veran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021