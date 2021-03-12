Left Menu

‘Some light at the end of the tunnel’ as pandemic turns one - Guterres

After 12 months where the world has faced “a tsunami of suffering”, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines represents “some light at the end of the tunnel” said the UN chief on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) issuing its pandemic alert.

UN News | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:02 IST
‘Some light at the end of the tunnel’ as pandemic turns one - Guterres

“So many lives have been lost”, said António Guterres, with “economies upended and societies left reeling. The most vulnerable have suffered the most. Those left behind are being left even further behind.”

He commended the effort across the world to adapt, and live in news ways, honouring health workers “for their dedication and sacrifice and all other essential workers who have kept societies running. I salute all those who have stood up to the deniers and disinformation, and have followed science and safety protocols”, he said. “You have helped save lives.”

The key – vaccines for all

Mr. Guterres said the UN would continue mobilizing the international community to live up to the promise of the COVAX equitable vaccines initiative, and make them “affordable and available for all, to recover better, and to put a special focus on the needs of those who have borne the burden of this crisis on so many levels - women, minorities, older persons, persons with disabilities, refugees, migrants and indigenous peoples.”

All in all, with the unprecedented vaccine development effort in multiple nations across the world, “there’s some light at the end of the tunnel” he said, lauding the start of last week’s historic rollout which has continued by COVAX, to bring shots to some of the lowest-income nations.

“Yet I am deeply concerned that many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose, while wealthier countries are on track to vaccinating their entire population”, added the UN chief, highlighting what he said were the many examples of “vaccine nationalism” and hoarding in the richer nations taking place, together with side deals involving manufacturers.

‘Greatest moral test’

“The global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times”, he said.

“It is also essential to restart the global economy - and help the world move from locking down societies to locking down the virus”, added the Secretary-General. “COVID-19 vaccines must be seen as a global public good. The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world.

“That effort must start now. Only together can we end this pandemic and recover.”

Mr. Guterres said that solidarity was the key, and the creation of a genuine united front: “Only together can we revive our economies. And then, together, we can all get back to the things we love.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021