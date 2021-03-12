Left Menu

Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. Residents are currently confined to their county except for work or health reasons. With an average of 170 cases per 100,00 people in the past 14 days, Catalonia has one of Spain's highest infection rates.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:14 IST
Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities suspended using the vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots, including one death.

Darias told La Sexta TV that minor side-effects from the shot had been reported in Spain and that she was aware of cases of blood clots in Austria, but "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established". Europe's EMA drug regulator subsequently backed the vaccine, saying its benefits outweighed the risks.

Spain, which has only approved the shot for 18- to 55-year- olds, said it would wait for more data from the EMA before considering whether to follow other European countries and broaden the age range. Infections have fallen to their lowest since August after retreating rapidly from a third wave that peaked in January, but the rate of decline is slowing.

As measured over the past 14 days the number of cases per 100,000 people reached 132 on Thursday, edging down from 134 the day before. The government reported 6,255 new infections, bringing the total to nearly 3.2 million, while deaths increased by 166 to 72,085.

With transmission falling and the vaccine roll-out gathering pace, some regions are lifting restrictions. From March 15, Catalonia will allow non-essential small shops to open at weekends and let people who live together move freely within the region. Residents are currently confined to their county except for work or health reasons.

With an average of 170 cases per 100,00 people in the past 14 days, Catalonia has one of Spain's highest infection rates. During two upcoming holiday weekends all mainland Spanish regions apart from Madrid have agreed to ban non-essential travel across their borders to prevent a resurgence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought on Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritise restoring the departments reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice af...

Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night ...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021