Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis
But a recent spike in contagions has once again forced health authorities to announce restrictions on commerce and movement to stem the virus' spread. Pinera's bill, which now heads to Congress for review and approval, includes a "middle class bonus" for the equivalent of between about $558 and $836 dollars per beneficiary and an interest-free loan with a one-year grace period.Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:27 IST
Chile's president Sebastián Piñera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparatively wealthy South American nation has been lauded for its handling of the pandemic, and for its orderly roll-out of vaccines, among the fastest in the world. But a recent spike in contagions has once again forced health authorities to announce restrictions on commerce and movement to stem the virus' spread.
Pinera's bill, which now heads to Congress for review and approval, includes a "middle class bonus" for the equivalent of between about $558 and $836 dollars per beneficiary and an interest-free loan with a one-year grace period. The measure would also include a subsidy for home rental payments. Pinera's center-right government has already introduced a host of other stimulus to combat the economic impact of the virus on its poorest citizens, including spot payments, soft loans, mortgage payment holidays and rent subsidies worth more than 12% of gross domestic product.
The government estimates the economy will expand by 5% in 2021, and has said the majority of its population will be vaccinated by June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
- South American
- Congress
- SebastiÃ¡n PiÃ±era
ALSO READ
Ship built in India reaches Chile's Valparaiso Harbour
Chilean police arrest relative after finding 3-year-old boy's body
Chile's Codelco reports bumper year for profits despite pandemic
Chile's Codelco reports $2.078 bln pre-tax profit in 2020
Chile to ramp up purchase of Sinovac vaccine, seeking deal with Johnson & Johnson