2 die after receiving COVID-19 jabs in Bengal, probe launched

Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said on Thursday.

Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

Advertisement

''Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems...'' he said.

The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district and Krishna Dutta (65) from Dhupguri.

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the toll to 10,286.

All the three deaths -- two from North 24 Parganas and one from Howrah -- were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said.

The coronavirus tally rose to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases.

The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)