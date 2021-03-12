Left Menu

Portugal to keep land border with Spain shut, travel restrictions stay in place

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 02:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that controls on the country's land border with neighbouring Spain will remain in place until Easter to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Costa also told a news conference that travel restrictions, such as a negative COVID-19 test at arrival or quarantine, on those coming from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa will stay in force due to the new variants of the virus.

