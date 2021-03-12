Health News Roundup: Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark; Sacklers boost opioid settlement offer to $4.3 billion and more

On a chilly spring morning in 2019, Amrit Mula arrived in her office at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co's factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, to find a desk drawer open that she had kept locked. Her files were missing. Mula was a top human resources officer at what was one of America's largest biotech plants. Over the years, she had been investigating employee complaints about manufacturing problems related to multiple drugs, including the company's blockbuster diabetes medication, Trulicity, according to internal company documents and email correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death. That is basically in line with the 95% efficacy Pfizer and BioNTech reported from the vaccine's late-stage clinical trial in December.

Exclusive: Sacklers boost opioid settlement offer to $4.3 billion - sources

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP have offered roughly $4.3 billion to resolve sprawling opioid litigation, up from $3 billion initially proposed in settlement discussions underway in the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy proceedings, four people familiar with the matter said. Sackler family members are now willing to contribute $4.275 billion to help settle about 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities seeking to hold them and Purdue responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic, the sources said.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clot reports

Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

J&J to make up to three billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022: chief scientist

Johnson & Johnson's chief scientist said the company expects to produce up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year, after the European Union approved the one-shot immunization on Thursday. The company is bringing on three manufacturing plants to produce the key drug substance. It also will have seven plants globally that will handle final production steps and bottling into vials known as fill and finish.

Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE will exceed their original global production target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, as they ramp up production a year into the global pandemic, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday. The companies also released real-world data from Israel earlier on Thursday suggesting their vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission.

Hungary publishes Chinese, Russian vaccine contracts amid COVID-19 surge

Hungary said on Thursday it was paying the equivalent of about $37.50 per dose for Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine and $9.95 per dose for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine, adding it was publishing the purchase contracts to push for more transparency. "Hungary's government stands for making vaccine contracts public," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas wrote on Facebook, attaching 30 pages of documents that appeared to be the vaccine contracts.

Europe clears J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine as roll-out falters

Europe approved Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, paving the way for the first shots to be delivered in a month as the bloc seeks to speed up a stuttering inoculation campaign and boost its supplies. The COVID-19 shot is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the European Union after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna, and is recommended for those over 18 years of age, the European Medicines agency (EMA) said. It's the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

