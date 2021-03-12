Algeria finds 13 with coronavirus variant first seen in Nigeria, 7 with variant tied to Britain

Algeria finds 13 with coronavirus variant first seen in Nigeria, 7 with variant tied to BritainReuters | Algiers | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 02:39 IST
Algeria recorded its first 13 cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in Nigeria and also tested positive seven other people for the variant first identified in Britain, state research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.
The 13 cases were detected in Algiers and other southern and eastern provinces, it said in a statement.
The seven cases, identified in the capital Algiers and neighboring province of Blida, brought the total number to 15 of infections from the variant discovered in Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Algeria detects first two cases of UK coronavirus variant
Algerian protesters march for a second time this week
Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant
Algeria prepares law to withdraw nationality of people threatening state
Macron reveals more torture by French army in Algeria war