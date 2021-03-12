Brazil has more than 2,000 COVID-19 dead in 24 hours for second day

Brazil has more than 2,000 COVID-19 dead in 24 hours for second dayReuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 04:04 IST
Brazil reported 2,233 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 2,000, the health ministry said on Thursday, and 75,412 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection.
The South American country has now registered 11,277,717 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 272,889, according to ministry data, in the world's third-biggest outbreak after the U.S. and India, and the deadliest outside the United States.
