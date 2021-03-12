Wales begins slow easing of COVID lockdown rules

Left Menu

Wales will begin the slow relaxation of COVID lockdown rules on Saturday, allowing up to four people to meet outdoors and starting a return to school for most children, its government said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 05:31 IST
Wales will begin the slow relaxation of COVID lockdown rules on Saturday, allowing up to four people to meet outdoors and starting a return to school for most children, its government said on Friday. Different parts of Britain set their own lockdown rules, and Wales with a population of just over 3 million has seen some of the toughest restrictions.

Most shops have been closed since Dec. 20 and supermarkets are banned from selling clothes, toys, electrical goods and any other items that the Welsh government has deemed non-essential. "We will make step-by-step changes each week to gradually restore freedoms," Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said in a statement.

Curbs on meeting people outside will be the first to ease, with the public required to "stay local" rather than "stay at home". From Monday school children aged up to 11, plus older pupils who would normally sit exams, will return to class. Barbers and hairdressers will also be allowed to reopen for pre-booked appointments on Monday - a rare case of the Welsh government moving more rapidly than authorities in England, where it will not be possible to get a haircut before mid-April.

Welsh supermarkets will continue to be banned from selling non-essential items until March 22 and other shops will reopen on April 12. Official data on Thursday showed that the number of deaths from COVID-19 across the United Kingdom had exceeded 125,000, the highest death toll in Europe.

But the daily number of new deaths has fallen sharply in recent weeks to its lowest since October, reflecting the rapid roll-out of vaccinations. Over 40% of British adults have now received at least one vaccine dose.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

