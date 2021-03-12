Left Menu

No export prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccines, says WH

There are supplies that they are producing for the United States but they can also work with other countries, she said in response to a question.These companies can work with other countries on selling their products, she said.We have conveyed privately what weve conveyed publicly which is our focus is on ensuring the American people are receiving the vaccine and that we are vaccinating the American public, she said.Thats our first priority.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 06:10 IST
No export prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccines, says WH

The Biden administration on Thursday ruled out that it has imposed any kind of restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccines, amidst reports that European Union has been told by the US that they cannot expect any AstraZeneca shipments anytime soon.

''We don't purchase AstraZeneca supplies. So there's no export prohibitions and all vaccine manufacturers in the United States are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of their contracts with the US government,'' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

Vaccine manufacturers in the United States are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of contracts with the United States. There are supplies that they are producing for the United States but they can also work with other countries, she said in response to a question.

These companies can work with other countries on selling their products, she said.

''We have conveyed privately what we've conveyed publicly which is our focus is on ensuring the American people are receiving the vaccine and that we are vaccinating the American public,'' she said.

''That's our first priority. But we are also engaging with and working with the global community to figure out how we can get the global pandemic under control together. Whether that's through financial contributions or through you know, navigating with them how we can work together to address it. But we'll continue to evaluate as more vaccines become available in the United States. AstraZeneca isn't even approved at this point,'' Psaki said.

She said any company can work with any country around the world on the purchase of vaccine supply. ''And certainly, that wouldn't be something the US government would be directly engaged with. But in terms of the supply we have purchased our first focus, our primary focus is on vaccinating the American people. That is what we've conveyed publicly and privately as well,'' Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations amid suspensions in Europe

Philippine health authorities said on Friday they saw no reason to halt using the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country despite suspension of inoculations in Denmark, Norway and Iceland due to reports of blood clots.At present, the Department ...

UK urged to create garment industry watchdog to tackle labour abuses

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britain needs a garment industry watchdog to stop labour abuses, from low pay to poor working conditions, lawmakers said on Friday, citing concerns over a lack of progress in ...

EXPLAINER-What is China's Consumer Rights Day?

The annual World Consumer Rights Day, on March 15, has become a major television and social media event in China, with domestic as well as foreign brands singled out for high-profile and sometimes damaging critcism. World Consumer Rights Da...

Philippine artist fights waste by using recycled trash in paintings

When Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles found out that his country was one of the worlds biggest contributors of plastic trash in the ocean he felt compelled to take action.Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be give...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021