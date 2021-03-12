Left Menu

S.Korea extends social distancing rules to stamp out infections amid vaccination drive

South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday. The announcement at a government meeting comes as South Korea has been ramping up its immunisation drive, authorising use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older in a bid to inoculate 70% of its 52 million residents by September.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 06:48 IST
S.Korea extends social distancing rules to stamp out infections amid vaccination drive

South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday.

The announcement at a government meeting comes as South Korea has been ramping up its immunisation drive, authorising use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older in a bid to inoculate 70% of its 52 million residents by September. The country has administered 546,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, including both AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech treatments.

Chung said the number of daily confirmed COVID cases has been frustratingly stagnant, hovering between 300 and 400 over the past eight weeks. The country reported 488 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in three weeks. South Korea has so far reported a total of 94,686 infections, with 1,662 deaths.

The Prime Minister warned of the constant risk of cluster infections in greater Seoul area, where the third wave began. Over 60% of infections were recorded in the capital and neighbouring areas, according to the KDCA. "We are aware that the citizens are getting weary of drawn-out social distancing," said Chung. "A retreat from virus-prevention measures could lead to a fourth wave of infections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report - (A)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they...

Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursdays 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The ...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar protests planned as Suu Kyi's lawyer dismisses bribery claims

Myanmar activists pledged to hold more rallies and strikes on Friday, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and as the lawyer of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi ridiculed new bribery allegations against her. T...

Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Incs factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted httpsbit.ly3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory. It was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021