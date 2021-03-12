Mexico says will continue using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico says will continue using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-03-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 07:16 IST
Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday that Mexico will continue applying doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine even as some countries have suspended its use.
Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Mexico
- Denmark
- Iceland
- AstraZeneca
- Hugo Lopez-Gatell
ALSO READ
Mexico posts 1,006 more coronavirus deaths, 8,642 new cases
Mexico starts administering Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Mexico posts 1,006 more coronavirus deaths, 8,642 new cases
Firms' climate data reporting is improving, says Norway wealth fund
Norway offers 84 exploration blocks in 2021 licensing round