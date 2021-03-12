Left Menu

Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

Instead, all adult Australians wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will receive their first dose by October, he said on Friday. So far only around 150,000 people have been vaccinated, though Australia is under less pressure than other countries, as it has not recorded any locally COVID cases in nearly two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 07:35 IST
Australia continues AstraZeneca roll-out, says no evidence of blood clots

Australia said on Friday it will continue to roll-out AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as there was no evidence of a link to blood clots, despite some European countries suspending its use.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Australia's government said that while its pharmaceutical regulator was monitoring those cases, there would be no pause in the roll-out of the vaccine.

"We're getting on with the vaccine, we're getting on with the roll-out," Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told reporters in Melbourne. Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine caused blood clots.

"We do take them seriously and investigate," Kelly said in an emailed statement, referring to the reports of blood clots. Australia has secured about 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Health Secretary Brendan Murphy this week described as the "the workforce vaccine for Australia", with 50 million to be locally produced.

Australia's vaccination roll-out has only just begun, but the conservative government is already under pressure over the speed of the COVID-19 inoculation programme. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said Australia would vaccinate all adults by the end of October. Instead, all adult Australians wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will receive their first dose by October, he said on Friday.

So far only around 150,000 people have been vaccinated, though Australia is under less pressure than other countries, as it has not recorded any locally COVID cases in nearly two weeks. Australia has reported just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began, far fewer than many developed countries, due international border closures, lockdowns and strict social distancing rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report - (A)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they...

Soccer-Man Utd's Martial set for hip scan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will undergo a scan after sustaining a hip injury during Thursdays 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The ...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar protests planned as Suu Kyi's lawyer dismisses bribery claims

Myanmar activists pledged to hold more rallies and strikes on Friday, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and as the lawyer of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi ridiculed new bribery allegations against her. T...

Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Incs factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted httpsbit.ly3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory. It was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021