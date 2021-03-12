Thai PM, cabinet cancel Friday's scheduled AstraZeneca vaccinations

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet cancelled on Friday plans to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots after the country delayed use of the vaccines over reports of blood clots in some European nations, a health official said.

In a health ministry news conference, Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, confirmed that the rollout would be delayed after a suspension of inoculations using the vaccine in Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

