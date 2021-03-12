Manipal Hospitals Conducts Free Covid-19 Vaccination For All Their Dialysis Patients On World Kidney Day

On the account of World Kidney Day observed on 11th March, Manipal Hospitals has undertaken a new initiative to provide Covid-19 vaccination free-of-cost for those patients undergoing dialysis at Manipal Hospitals. The vaccinations were offered across all Manipal Hospital centers at Old Airport Road, Whitefield, and Malleshwaram Kidney patients are at an elevated risk of Covid-19 due to their long-term medical conditions and low immunity. Keeping this in mind, the free vaccination drive was conducted by Manipal Hospitals with a vision to protect its dialysis patients against the virus and spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.

There were dedicated vaccination booths apart from the regular Covid-19 vaccination counter that was organized across all its centers of Manipal Hospitals. The drive was conducted from 11th March 2021 onwards, and the aim is to complete the vaccination for all its patients who are undergoing dialysis at Manipal Hospitals (at present under the directive of Govt for 45 plus comorbidities and 60 years and above). ''With the outbreak of the pandemic, kidney patients faced the fear and burden of contracting Covid-19 while balancing their treatment plans. Manipal Hospitals is the first private hospital to undertake free vaccination for all its patients undergoing dialysis at Manipal Hospitals. Through this initiative, Manipal Hospitals hopes to ease their lives by taking the first step to protecting them from the virus,'' said, Dr. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

