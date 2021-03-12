Mizoram reports one fresh COVID-19 case, tally rises to 4,435

A 13-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,435, an official said on Friday.

The northeastern state now has nine active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Advertisement

The death toll remained at 10.

Mizoram has tested 2,40,960 samples till date, including 516 on Thursday, the official said.

A total of 42,943 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine thus far, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)