Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Norway and Denmark suspend use

Canada on Thursday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe after Denmark and Norway temporarily suspended its use amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot. "Health Canada is aware of reports of adverse events in Europe following immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and would like to reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks," the health department said in a statement. Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21. The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying COVID-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, and that new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat. Biden says well ahead of goal of delivering 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is on track to reach his goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccination shots well ahead of schedule. Biden had promised to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, but said he now thinks the U.S. will hit that mark on his 60th day in office. Biden made the remarks in a national address on Thursday. Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,834: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,834 to 2,545,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 252 to 73,062, the tally showed. Sacklers boost opioid settlement offer to $4.3 billion: sources

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP have offered roughly $4.3 billion to resolve sprawling opioid litigation, up from $3 billion initially proposed in settlement discussions underway in the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy proceedings, four people familiar with the matter said. Sackler family members are now willing to contribute $4.275 billion to help settle about 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities seeking to hold them and Purdue responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic, the sources said. Philippines secures $900 million in loans from World Bank, ADB for COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines received on Friday a total of $900 million in loan commitments from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and to help its pandemic-hit economy recover, the lenders said on Friday. Despite recording one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, the Philippines is playing catchup with some of its neighbours in vaccine procurement and was one of the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its first doses. Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial

Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval. There were no cases of severe illness or deaths among those who got the vaccine, the company said, in a sign that it could stop the worse effects of new variants that have cropped up. Urging vigilance, somber Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations

President Joe Biden directed U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE will exceed their original global production target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, as they ramp up production a year into the global pandemic, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday. The companies also released real-world data from Israel earlier on Thursday suggesting their vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission.

