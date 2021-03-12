Left Menu

Mamata stable, responding well to treatment

The health condition of West Bengal Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee, who is nursing injuries suffered during poll campaigning at Nandigram, is stable and her improvement is satisfactory, doctors said on Friday.Banerjee slept well at night and is responding well to treatment, said doctors at the state-run SSKM hospital, where the TMC supremo was rushed to on Wednesday after being allegedly pushed by unknown people while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district.Our team will review her condition this morning.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:32 IST
Mamata stable, responding well to treatment

The health condition of West Bengal Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee, who is nursing injuries suffered during poll campaigning at Nandigram, is stable and her improvement is satisfactory, doctors said on Friday.

Banerjee slept well at night and is responding well to treatment, said doctors at the state-run SSKM hospital, where the TMC supremo was rushed to on Wednesday after being allegedly pushed by unknown people while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district.

''Our team will review her condition this morning. They may cut open the temporary plaster on her left leg to see how the injury has healed. A few medical tests might also be conducted,'' a senior doctor told PTI.

The swelling on her left ankle has subsided and she is feeling less pain in her neck, shoulder and waist, he said.

''We generally advise patients with similar injuries as that of Banerjee at least three to four weeks of rest,'' the doctor said.

The 66-year-old chief minister will try out different kinds of wheelchairs soon, he added.

Asked when Banerjee could be discharged from hospital, the doctor said the team would be assessing her health condition on Friday morning and take a call accordingly.

The Trinamool Congress boss had suffered injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground following the alleged attack.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block at SSKM Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...

Punam Raut hits half century as India post 248/5

Put in to bat, the Indian womens cricket team posted a competitive 248 for five against South Africa in the third ODI here on Friday.Punam Raut starred for the home team with a 108-ball 77 that was studded with 11 boundaries.Skipper Mithali...

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane....

BJP appoints Madan Kaushik its Uttarakhand unit chief

The BJP on Friday appointed MLA Madan Kaushik as its Uttarakhand state president, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat who may be inducted as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Kaushik is a fourth-term MLA from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021