Left Menu

Papua New Guinea farewells 'grand chief' at state funeral

Papua New Guineans gathered in their thousands to pay respect to their "grand chief" at a state funeral on Friday for Michael Somare, the former prime minister who led the Pacific archipelago to independence. Somare died on Feb. 26, aged 84, just weeks after he was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer. He served as leader four times and was the country's first prime minister after Papua New Guinea (PNG) gained independence from Australia in 1975.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:29 IST
Papua New Guinea farewells 'grand chief' at state funeral

Papua New Guineans gathered in their thousands to pay respect to their "grand chief" at a state funeral on Friday for Michael Somare, the former prime minister who led the Pacific archipelago to independence.

Somare died on Feb. 26, aged 84, just weeks after he was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer. He served as leader four times and was the country's first prime minister after Papua New Guinea (PNG) gained independence from Australia in 1975. Mourners jostled for a seat at the Sir Hubert Murray sports stadium in the PNG capital of Port Moresby to attend the funeral. A choir sang hymns at the Catholic ceremony, and dancers in traditional clothing performed.

It was a symbolic site for the nation to pay its respects to Somare. At a ceremony marking independence 45 years ago, the Australian flag was lowered and PNG flag raised at the same stadium. "We are here to acknowledge the great contribution he made to Papua New Guinea," PNG Cardinal John Ribat told mourners.

Somare's wife, Veronica, arrived at the stadium in a wheelchair surrounded by family, television footage showed. Mourners wore masks amid a surge of coronavirus cases that is now testing the country's health facilities. Linguistically diverse, PNG is one of the largest island economies in the South Pacific, although it has faced economic hardship and internal conflict, most notably during the decade-long civil war in the region of Bougainville that claimed as many as 20,000 lives before ending in 1998.

Prime Minister James Marape said at the time of Somare's death that the former leader could now rest from the "pain and toils of life". Somare last led the PNG government for a brief and contentious period in 2011, where both he and rival Peter O'Neill claimed to be prime minister. On Friday, the country appeared united as it farewelled its longest-serving leader, known widely as the "father of the nation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...

Punam Raut hits half century as India post 248/5

Put in to bat, the Indian womens cricket team posted a competitive 248 for five against South Africa in the third ODI here on Friday.Punam Raut starred for the home team with a 108-ball 77 that was studded with 11 boundaries.Skipper Mithali...

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane....

BJP appoints Madan Kaushik its Uttarakhand unit chief

The BJP on Friday appointed MLA Madan Kaushik as its Uttarakhand state president, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat who may be inducted as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Kaushik is a fourth-term MLA from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021