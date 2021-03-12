Left Menu

South Africa's drugs regulator to start assessing Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:31 IST
South Africa's drugs regulator to start assessing Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa's medicines regulator SAHPRA said on Friday that it had received documentation for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.

It added in a statement that it would now start evaluating the data and assessing the efficacy of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...

President Biden sets goal of July 4th to 'mark Independence' from coronavirus

US President Joe Biden has announced that all adult Americans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1 under an ambitious plan to get the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.In his fi...

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021