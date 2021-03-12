South Africa's drugs regulator to start assessing Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa's drugs regulator to start assessing Sinovac COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:31 IST
South Africa's medicines regulator SAHPRA said on Friday that it had received documentation for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.
It added in a statement that it would now start evaluating the data and assessing the efficacy of the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
