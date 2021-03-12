Left Menu

Thailand delays AstraZeneca jabs over concerns

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:55 IST
Thailand delays AstraZeneca jabs over concerns

Thailand delayed use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of blood clots in some people. A publicity event with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receiving his first shot was canceled with dozens of media attending, less than an hour before the scheduled start. Instead, health officials held a news conference to explain the delay was based on the decision made by Denmark, Austria and others as a precaution. The Danish health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible for blood clots.

Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.

Yong Poovorawan, an advisor to Thailand's vaccination program, said the delay, pending an investigation into the cause of the reported side effect, will not have a big impact on the rollout.

Thailand started its vaccination drive last month with an initial 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac and 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which is also being manufactured locally. The country aims to inject 10 million doses a month from June, and plans to cover at least half its population by the end of the year, though some say the campaign is too slow and inadequate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April - state media

Turkey is planning to host a round of Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Friday, adding Ankara would appoint an Afghanistan special e...

Doses of Russia's Sputnik V, made in Italy, to go on sale no sooner than late 2021 -TASS

Doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma Biotech will not be available on the market until at least late 2021, the TASS news agency reported on Friday. Mosco...

UK shares inch lower as subdued GDP data weighs

British shares fell on Friday, as data showed that the economy shrank by 2.9 in January, while drugmaker AstraZeneca fell after scaling back its vaccine supply forecast to the European Union. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 0.4, with mini...

'Godzilla Vs Kong' to release in India on March 24

Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures epic adventure Godzilla Vs Kong will now hit the theatres in India on March 24.The much-anticipated film, directed by Adam Wingard, was earlier scheduled to bow out on March 26. The movie focuses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021