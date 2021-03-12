French vaccines chief says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine shows great efficacy

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Friday the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had shown great efficacy, reaffirming France's commitment to an inoculation which has been suspended in several other countries.

Speaking on Radio Classique, he also welcomed the approval by European Union health authorities of the COVID vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, saying it would not be available in France before next month.

