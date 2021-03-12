Left Menu

Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in almost six months

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:33 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 4,578 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly six months.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 611,618, while deaths had reached 12,694, with 87 fatalities added on Friday.

The renewed surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted mayors in the capital Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities, to impose an evening curfew until the end of March and remind the public to practise physical distancing.

