South Africa could get 20 mln more J&J vaccine doses, health minister says

South Africa could get 20 mln more J&J vaccine doses, health minister saysReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:52 IST
The South African government's agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses includes an option for an additional 20 million doses depending on the availability of stock, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a written reply to a question from a lawmaker seen by Reuters on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- South African
- Zweli Mkhize