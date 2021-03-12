Left Menu

COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of new cases

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.6 percent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Indias total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,97,237 and now comprises 1.74 percent of India's total infections. Five states cumulatively account for 82.96 percent of the total active cases in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:28 IST
COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.6 percent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,97,237 and now comprises 1.74 percent of India's total infections.

''Five states cumulatively account for 82.96 percent of the total active cases in the country. Two states – Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69 percent of India's total active cases,'' the ministry said.

A total of 23,285 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48 percent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases, the ministry said.

The Centre is actively engaging with all state and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases, it said.

The Union government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID-19 containment and public health measures with them. Recently, the Centre rushed high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures given the recent spike in cases in these states. The Central government had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The reports of Central Teams are shared with states for further follow-up action. The follow-up and compliance on part of states are monitored by the Union Ministry of Health.

More than 2.61 crores (2,61,64,920) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,87,919 sessions, as per the provisional report till Friday at 7 is.

These include 72,23,071 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose, 40,56,285 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose, 71,21,124 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, and 6,72,794 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose).

Besides, 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years also were administered the 1st dose.

A total of 4,80,740 vaccine doses were given on day-55 of the vaccination drive (March 11, 2021). A total of 4,02,138 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 9,751 sessions for 1st dose and 78,602 HCWs and FLWs received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

''In most of the states, people celebrated Maha Shivratri yesterday. Other than being a gazetted holiday, many people also observed a fast, particularly women including ANMs, ASHA workers, and women vaccinators. The COVID-19 vaccination coverage is hence reported to be on the lower side,'' the ministry said.

The recoveries have surged to 1,09,53,303 with 15,157 patients being discharged in a span of 24 hours.

''The gap between recovered and active cases is constantly increasing and currently stands at 1,07,56,066,'' the ministry stated.

It said 117 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 82.91 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (57). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A year on from its first case, AP fourth on national COVID chart with a tally of 8.91 lakh

By Surya Desaraju Amaravati, Mar 12 PTI A staggering 8,91,178 people were infected with the coronavirus disease in Andhra Pradesh in 365 days since the state recorded its first case an Italy returnee on this day last year.The state now stan...

Gehlot hopes PM would take a decision on farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hoped that Mahatma Gandhis message would shake the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would take a decision over the three farm laws.Gehlot on Friday flagged off a march here on...

Dandi March anniversary: Rajasthan CM urges youth to stand up against injustice

On the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed it a golden chapter in the history of Indias struggle for Independence and called on the youth to stand up against injustice.Addr...

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021