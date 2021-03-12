Left Menu

Mumbai's 90% COVID-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST
Mumbai's 90% COVID-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises

As many as 90 per cent patients in Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19 in January and February this year, were residents of high-rise buildings, while the remaining 10 per cent were from slums and chawls, the city civic body has said.

However, the situation has changed to some extent this month as the number of cases from slums are also going up, civic officials said.

Of the total number of 23,002 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the first two months of this year, 90 per centwere residents of building and 10 per cent others from slums and chawls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)said in a release.

''But we are now receiving a large number of patients from slums as well. Most of them are from middle and lower class background,'' a senior doctor of a civic hospital, who did not wish to be named, said.

The number of coronavirus containment zones and sealed buildings in the city increased by 170per cent and 66.42 per cent, respectively, from the beginning of this month, the civic body said.

According to the BMC's COVID-19 dashboard, while the city had 10 containment zones and 137 sealed buildings on March 1, the number of containment zones increased to 27 and sealed buildings to 228 on March 10.

The dashboard pointed out that of the 7.46 lakh people living in these zones, over 23 per cent were from slums and chawls, while the remaining 77 per cent were from sealed buildings.

An assistant municipal commissioner said the number of COVID-19 cases from slums has certainly gone up, but it cannot be called a spike.

Also the patients are scattered across slums and not concentrated in any particular pocket of the slums.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally till Thursday night was 3,38,631, while the death toll was 11,515.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

Japan will not take part in Chinas offer accepted by the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines for participants in the postponed Tokyo Games and next years Beijing Winter Games.Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday th...

Indian men's hockey core probable group to report for camp on Saturday

After a memorable outing in Europe where the Indian mens team played against Germany and Great Britain, the 33-member core probable group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI Centre, Bengaluru starting Saturday. The 18-day camp ...

Over 28 000 applications submitted to ECD relief fund

A total of 28 283 applications, which translates to 125 407 staff members in the Early Childhood Development ECD, have been submitted to the Department of Social Development for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund ECD-ESRF.This follows ...

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

Patients without COVID-19 symptoms are far less likely to test positive, and unknowingly spread COVID-19 ten days after receiving the second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, compared to those who have not been vaccinated, a study says.Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021