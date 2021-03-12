Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:23 IST
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says
Patients without COVID-19 symptoms are far less likely to test positive, and unknowingly spread COVID-19 ten days after receiving the second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, compared to those who have not been vaccinated, a study says.

Researchers from Mayo Clinic in the US noted that several vaccines are now clinically available under emergency use authorization and have demonstrated efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

However, the impact of vaccines on asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection is largely unknown, they said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19 are authorized for emergency use in many countries.

An mRNA vaccine is based on the segments of the genetic material, or RNA, of the novel coronavirus.

With two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, people with no symptoms showed an 80 percent lower adjusted risk of testing positive for the disease after their last dose, according to the researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, underscore the efficacy of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 to significantly limit the spread of COVID-19 by people with no symptoms who may unknowingly spread the infection to others.

''We found that those patients without symptoms receiving at least one dose of the first authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, 10 days or more before screening were 72 percent less likely to test positive,'' said Aaron Tande, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist and co-first author of the paper.

''Those receiving two doses were 73 percent less likely, compared to the unvaccinated group,'' Tande said.

After adjusting for a range of factors, researchers found an 80 percent risk reduction of testing positive for COVID-19 among those with two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The researchers retrospectively looked at a cohort of 39,000 patients who underwent pre-procedural molecular screening tests for COVID-19.

Over 48,000 screening tests were performed, including 3,000 on patients who had received at least one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, they said.

According to the researchers, these screening tests were part of routine COVID-19 testing before treatments not related to COVID-19, such as surgeries and other procedures.

Patients in the vaccinated group had received at least one dose of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine, they added.

