Left Menu

Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days, according to the Union Health Ministrys data updated on Friday.The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 1,13,08,846, while the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:41 IST
Spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India registers 23,285 new infections

India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 1,13,08,846, while the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of active case rose to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The country has registered 1,16,758 cases in six days.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,49,98,638 samples have been tested up to March 11 with 7,40,345 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 117 new fatalities include 57 from Maharashtra, 18 from Punjab and 13 from Kerala.

A total of 1,58,306 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 52,667 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,535 from Tamil Nadu, 12,381 from Karnataka, 10,934 from Delhi, 10,286 from West Bengal, 8,741 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,179 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South. The announcement was made at a press conference Hasaan released the list of candidates con...

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russias Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalnys Twitter account, citing his lawyers.Navalny was on his way to a penal c...

ADB approves $400m loan to help Philippines purchase COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines today became the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADB Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million loan that will help the country purchase safe and effectiv...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021