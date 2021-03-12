Himachal Pradesh governor takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine here on Friday, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC hospital, the governors press secretary Jayant Sharma said. He will be receiving the second dose of the vaccine after four weeks.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine here on Friday, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, the governor's press secretary Jayant Sharma said. He will be receiving the second dose of the vaccine after four weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covishield
- Jayant Sharma
- Dattatraya
- Indira Gandhi Medical
ALSO READ
Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines
Guatemala President Giammattei thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses
COVID-19 recovered people showing faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine: study
Can central govt clarify confusion? As PM Modi takes Covaxin, Owaisi questions Covishield's efficacy
Nepal PM Oli takes India-made Covishield vaccine