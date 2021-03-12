Himachal Pradesh governor takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine here on Friday, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, the governor's press secretary Jayant Sharma said. He will be receiving the second dose of the vaccine after four weeks.

