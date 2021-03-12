Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh governor takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine here on Friday, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, the governor's press secretary Jayant Sharma said. He will be receiving the second dose of the vaccine after four weeks.

