Left Menu

Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Bulgaria joined Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, who had temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) backed the use of the vaccine on Thursday, saying its benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:33 IST
Bulgaria suspends rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria on Friday temporarily halted inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European medicine regulator produces a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine's safety.

"Until all doubts are dispelled and as long as the experts do not give guarantees that it does not pose a risk to the people, we are halting the inoculations with this vaccine," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a statement. Bulgaria joined Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, who had temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) backed the use of the vaccine on Thursday, saying its benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered. AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis - marked by the formation of blood clots - in safety data of more than 10 million records, even when considering subgroups based on age, gender, production batch or country of use.

On Friday, Germany said it would continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine and France said it has shown great efficacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar court extends detention of AP journalist

A court in Myanmar on Friday extended the pre-trial detention period for an Associated Press journalist arrested while covering demonstrations against the militarys seizure of power last month. He is facing a charge that could send him to p...

Khan takes charge as UCO Bank's exec director

Ishraq Ali Khan has taken over as executive director ED of state-owned UCO Bank.Prior to taking over as the banks ED, he was the chief general manager of Union Bank of India.He joined the bank on March 10, UCO Bank said in a statement.After...

WR resumes train services affected by farmer protest in Punjab

In a relief to passengers, the Western Railway on Friday resumed scheduled services of special trains, which were affected due to the farmers agitation in Punjab, an official said.The Western Railway, in a release, notified that all trains ...

MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South. The announcement was made at a press conference Hasaan released the list of candidates con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021