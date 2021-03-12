Uttar Pradesh reports 167 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported daily in Uttar Pradesh has been showing an upward trend in the last 10 days with 167 new instances of the infection reported in a day, according to official data on Friday.

Two fresh COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 8,743, he said.

Advertisement

Ten days ago, daily cases were in two-digits. Now it is seeing an upward trend, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

''In the past 24 hours there were 167 fresh cases of COVID-19,'' he said. So far, 5,94,396 COVID-19 patients have been discharged following treatment. The state now has 1819 active cases of which 802 are in home-isolation.

According to officials, 6,04,959 cases have been reported in the state till now.

On Thursday, over 90,000 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 3.25 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)