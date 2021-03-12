Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM13 GJ-CELEBRATIONS-2ND LD MODI PM launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', flags off Dandi march Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

BOM12 MH-VIRUS-MUMBAI-BUILDINGS Mumbai's 90% COVID-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises Mumbai: As many as 90 per cent patients in Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19 in January and February this year, were residents of high-rise buildings, while the remaining 10 per cent were from slums and chawls, the city civic body has said.

BOM4 MH-MPSC-EXAM Postponed MPSC exam to be held on March 21 Mumbai: The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-MARRIAGE-CASE COVID-19: 700 people attend wedding in Maha, organisers booked Thane: In spite of the coronavirus restrictions, around 700 people gathered to attend a marriage function at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police have registered a case against its organisers, civic authorities said.

BOM14 MH-COURT-DHOOT-BAIL PMLA case: Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot appears before court, gets bail Mumbai: Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on Friday appeared before a court here in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case, and was granted bail.

