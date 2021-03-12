Left Menu

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

between being vigilant and not causing alarm. Other health experts pointed out that the people most likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to have other health problems, which could put them at higher risk for blood clots.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:13 IST
Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighboring countries have paused their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was responsible.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that while Germany takes reports of possible side effects from vaccines "very, very seriously," both the European Medicines Agency and Germany's own vaccine oversight body have said they have no evidence of an increase in dangerous blood clots in connection with the shots.

"I regret that on the basis of the knowledge of Friday morning some countries in the European Union have suspended vaccinations with AstraZeneca," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

Denmark was the first to temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday after reports of blood clots in some people. The Nordic nation's health authority said the decision was "based on a precautionary principle" and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.

Norway decided to follow suit and halted the use of the Anglo-Swedish company's vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford. Italy's pharmaceutical agency on Thursday ordered a precautionary ban on a particular batch of the vaccine after what it said were "serious adverse events." The European Medicines Agency, which approved the shot for use across the 27-nation EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, said "the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered" while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions," the regulator said. It said the number of people with blood clots in vaccinated people was no higher than those who hadn't been inoculated.

Spahn, the German health minister, said there was no evidence so far of a causal link between the blood clots and the vaccinations, adding that it was important to strike "a balance ... between being vigilant and not causing alarm." Other health experts pointed out that the people most likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to have other health problems, which could put them at higher risk for blood clots. Britain's medicines regulator said it had not received any reports of blood clots in people that were caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 11 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in the U.K.

"Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population,'' the agency said. "People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills girlfriend, consumes poison in UP’s Bulandshahr

A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then consumed poison here on Friday, police said.According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Narora Police Station area and accused was admitted to a...

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh: MEA.

In diplomatic talks, India and China review situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh MEA....

China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns

Chinas Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by Executive Chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said on Friday.The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hus...

PTI candidate Sanjrani elected as Pak Senate chairman for second term

Pakistan government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won another term as chairman of the Senate, the Upper House of Parliament, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.Sanjrani, the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021