Kenya extends nationwide COVID-19 curfew for 60 days

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday that a nationwide COVID-19 curfew would be extended for 60 days.

The East African nation, which has so far recorded at least 111,185 cases of COVID-19 and 1,899 deaths, is gripped by the third wave of infections. It reported 829 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

