Kenya extends nationwide COVID-19 curfew for 60 days

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday that a nationwide COVID-19 curfew would be extended for 60 days.

The East African nation, which has so far recorded at least 111,185 cases of COVID-19 and 1,899 deaths, is gripped by the third wave of infections. It reported 829 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since last year.

