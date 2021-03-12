COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 270 people infected

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 270 people infected in the week ending March 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

That is down from 1 in 220 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week's ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.

